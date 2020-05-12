Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF) Q2 loss widened amid the coronavirus pandemic, posted net loss of €948M compared with a loss of €173M in Q2 2019

Sales fell 6% to €8.25B, while orders declined 8% to €9.54B for the period.

Adjusted EBIT fell to a loss of €80M from income of €240M in year-prior

Net debt climbed 56% in its first half to €7.55B

Thyssenkrupp warned losses could surge in Q3 due to the coronavirus crisis, further eating into cash from ~€17.2B elevator business sale that was meant to fund a turnaround.

Expects Q3 adjusted EBIT loss from continuing operations of up to €1B

For 2H of the year, the company expects sales excluding the elevator business it agreed to sell, to decline significantly and adjusted EBIT from continuing operations to be strongly negative.

