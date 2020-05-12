Tesla (TSLA +2.6% ) is higher in early trading after the situation with Alameda County officials appears to have de-escalated a bit, and with President Trump calling on California to allow Tesla to open its Fremont plant.

POTUS entered the Tesla vs. Alameda debate a little later than many thought, but on the side that was anticipated.

Pictures of new Tesla vehicles leaving the Fremont factory are being posted online, indicating that at least some level of production is taking place. On the issue of Tesla actually leaving Fremont, Wedbush's Dan Ives observes that the process could take 12 to 18 months and layer in more manufacturing and logistics risk.

Shares of Tesla are at their highest level of May.