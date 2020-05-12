Albemarle (ALB -1.8% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $61 price target, trimmed from $67, at Goldman Sachs, which cites reduced demand from makers of electric vehicles as the coronavirus crisis slows sales.

"The anticipated ascension of the lithium cycle will be further delayed," Goldman's Robert Koort says as he lowers his full-year lithium demand forecast by 15% and notes the firm's autos team anticipates a 17% decline in global auto builds.

The downgrade also is fueled by virus-related earnings challenges in the remaining 60% of Alemarle's business, largely from bromine and refinery catalysts.

ALB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.