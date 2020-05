ViacomCBS (VIAC -0.4% , VIACA +0.3% ) is launching cash tender offers for up to $1B in debt securities.

The series includes 3.875% senior notes due 2021, 2.5% senior notes due 2023, 2.9% senior notes due 2023, 3.25% senior notes due 2023, 4.25% senior notes due 2023, 7.125% senior notes due 2023, 7.875% debentures due 2023, 5.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2057, 3.375% senior notes due 2022, 3.125% senior notes due 2022 and 2.25% senior notes due 2022.

Top priorities are the 3.875% senior notes due 2021 (of which $600M are outstanding); 2.5% senior notes due 2023 ($400M outstanding); 2.9% senior notes due 2023 ($400M outstanding); and 3.25% senior notes due 2023 ($181.61M outstanding).