GreenSky (GSKY -8.6% ) Q1 revenue rose 16.8% Y/Y to $121.2M.

The $19.4M of adj. EBITDA reported reflects a 76% Y/Y increase after giving effect to last year's Q1 charge-off recovery sale of $7.4M.

Transaction volume in Q1 rose 10% Y/Y to $1.37B, while the average transaction fee rate was down marginally from 6.8% in the prior year.

Loan Servicing Portfolio of $9.26B (+22% Y/Y); Active Merchants of 17,761 (+13% Y/Y) and Cumulative Consumer Accounts of 3,205 (+33% Y/Y).

As of March 31, 2020, the 30-day delinquencies were 1.23%, an 8 bps improvement Y/Y, and the weighted-average FICO score for originations was 773.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 173 bps to 16%.

The Company recognized a net loss of $10.9M compared to net income of $7.4M Y/Y.

Servicing and other revenue of $31.3M was up $1.8M Y/Y.

The Company had $277M of available liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash of $177M and an undrawn $100M revolving credit facility.

