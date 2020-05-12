UBS analyst Michael Lasser updates on Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +6.5% ) after the company's sparkling 17.4% Q1 same-store sales mark.

"Between GO's unique model & its high level of execution, we think it will remain a stand-out in consumables retail. It should benefit from the shift to food at home from food away from home. This drives our 3Q & 4Q comp ests. of 7% & 6%, respectively. Beyond that, it will need to lap these recent inordinate gains. So, we think adjusting for this unique period, GO will likely still maintain LDD EBIT growth on normalized basis."

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on GO with shares already bumping up against the price target of $40.

