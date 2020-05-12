Muddy Waters takes another whack at Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF).

"In 2019, Burford changed its definitions of deployments and realizations by including hedging in them for the first time. Removing this misleading padding (i.e., using the previous definition), balance sheet deployments actually declined in 2019 by – 35.5%, rather than the claimed -30.6%. Realizations, as previously defined, show a decrease – 22.9%, versus the reported -14.2%."

"We wonder whether all this goalpost movement was the real reason Burford delayed releasing its 2019 accounts."

Muddy Water has been challenging the firm's numbers since last year.