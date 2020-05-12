Healthcare staffing and workforce solutions provider AMN Healthcare (AMN -6.4% ) is under pressure on average volume on the heels of perceived soft demand for its services amid COVID-19-stoked unemployment.

SunTrust's Tobey Sommer (HOLD) has trimmed his fair value target to $52 (24% upside) from $64 on the view that it may be easier for hospitals to fill nursing and allied positions directly considering the large number of people looking for work.

Benchmark's Bill Sutherland (BUY/$55) says demand for COVID is positions is receding, adding that the company will face revenue headwinds in Q3.