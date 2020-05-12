Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) fall as much as 3% to $1.77/MMBtu and could be headed to the lowest closing price in more than two weeks, as investors see increasing signs the commodity is starting to feel a delayed impact from coronavirus; currently, June Nymex gas -2.8% at $1.775/MMBtu.

“The U.S. natural gas market has become the latest victim of the coronavirus," says Price Futures' Phil Flynn. "The shutdown of economies in Europe and Asia reduced the demand for natural gas."

Natural gas in storage in the U.S. is at a 21% surplus vs. the five-year average, a figure analysts say could increase as the low-demand spring season progresses.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ