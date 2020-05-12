Riding a coronavirus tailwind, Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) reports fiscal Q4 beats with sales up 14% Y/Y. LOGI shares are currently up 3.2 %.

Video collaboration product sales rose 60% Y/Y to $110.7M. Tablets and other accessories grew 36% to $32M, and PC webcams were up 32% to $40M.

LOGI's operating income was up 23% to $79M, and net income gained 10% to $71M.

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell: "Video conferencing, working remotely, creating and streaming content, and gaming are long-term secular trends driving our business. The pandemic hasn’t changed these trends: it has accelerated them."

For FY21, Logitech reiterates its prior outlook of mid single-digit sales growth in constant currency and operating income of $380-400M.

