Stephens hikes PNC Financial (PNC -3.1% ) to an Overweight after having it slotted at Equal Weight.

The firm turns bullish after factoring in the BlackRock exit.

"The sale of PNC’s stake in BlackRock should generate gains of ~$5.3B while adding ~150bps to CET1 and ~$12.50 to TBV. While the transaction is expected to be 20% dilutive to 2021 EPS in an environment where more capital is simply better than less, we see this news as positive in that it provides defensive capital if reserve levels need to be materially higher in the coming quarters or offensive capital should the macro-environment create opportunities for PNC."

Stephens also thinks that unlocking the value of the BLK investment ahead of any political changes next fall may prove to be a smart move.