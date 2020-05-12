BCE has announced a public offering of C$1.5B in MTN debentures in two series.

A C$500M series of 3.5% MTN debentures will be dated May 14 and mature Sept. 30, 2050. It will be issued at C$96.325 per $100 principal, along with accrued and unpaid interest. It will yield 3.702%.

A C$1B series of 2.5% MTN debentures will be dated May 14 and mature May 14, 2030. Those will be issued at C$99.824 per $100 principal, for yield to maturity of 2.52%.

Net proceeds will repay short-term debt and otherwise go to general purposes.