BMO Capital says signs have emerged that the bottom has passed for Marriott International (MAR +0.2% ) and the long arduous path to recovery has begun.

"Although encouraging, along with ample liquidity of $4.3B, there are offsets that leave us on the sidelines including the fundamental falloff in business and group bookings coupled with the very real possibility we're back in this scenario in the fall without a vaccine."

The firm also notes that multi-year net unit growth is set to decline even with conversions.

BMO keeps an Underperform rating on Marriott and price target of $74.

