Gulfstream G600 scores EASA approval
May 12, 2020 10:53 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The jet from Gulfstream Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD +0.0%), has earned type certificate approval from EASA, paving the way for registrations and deliveries to begin for EU customers.
- At its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, the G600 can carry passengers 5,500 nautical miles/10,186 kilometers nonstop - enough range to travel from London to Los Angeles or from Paris to Hong Kong.
- At its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, it can fly 6,500 nm/12,038 km. Its maximum operating speed is Mach 0.925.