Gulfstream G600 scores EASA approval

  • The jet from Gulfstream Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD +0.0%), has earned type certificate approval from EASA, paving the way for registrations and deliveries to begin for EU customers.
  • At its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, the G600 can carry passengers 5,500 nautical miles/10,186 kilometers nonstop - enough range to travel from London to Los Angeles or from Paris to Hong Kong.
  • At its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, it can fly 6,500 nm/12,038 km. Its maximum operating speed is Mach 0.925.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.