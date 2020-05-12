Sunoco (SUN -1.6% ) trades lower after reporting a surprise Q1 loss and lowering its planned full-year capital spending.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $209M vs. $153M in the prior-year quarter, which the company says reflects higher reported fuel margins driven by a decline in the price of RBOB and the receipt of a $13M annual make-up payment under its fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven.

Sunoco says it sold 1.9B gallons in the quarter, down 2% Y/Y; on a weighted-average basis, fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.1 cents/gallon compared to 9.9 cents/gallon a year ago.

Q1 distributable cash flow was $159M vs. $99M a year earlier.

Sunoco revised its 2020 capital spending guidance by cutting full-year growth capex to $75M and maintenance capex to $30M.

The company also says it began efforts in Q2 to reduce total operating expenses by $55M-$70M over the rest of the year, and cut full-year operating expense guidance to $460M-$475M.