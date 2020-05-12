Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) reports Q1 beats with revenue up 13% Y/Y.

Q1 highlights: Total revenue of $65.5M (+13% Y/Y).

Revenue breakout: Products, $50.72M (+8.8%); Services, $14.7M (+30.7%).

Non-GAAP gross margin of 7.4% vs. 4.7% year ago.

57.4% Y/Y paid account growth in Q1.

The company added a record 25,000 paid subscribers in the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents of $176.43M.

ARLO expects Q2 revenue in the range of $50M to $60M vs. a consensus of $61.08M and non-GAAP EPS of $(0.46) to $(0.39) vs. a $(0.47) consensus.

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, ARLO is withdrawing full year guidance.

