Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) reports Q1 beats with revenue up 13% Y/Y.
Q1 highlights: Total revenue of $65.5M (+13% Y/Y).
Revenue breakout: Products, $50.72M (+8.8%); Services, $14.7M (+30.7%).
Non-GAAP gross margin of 7.4% vs. 4.7% year ago.
57.4% Y/Y paid account growth in Q1.
The company added a record 25,000 paid subscribers in the quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents of $176.43M.
ARLO expects Q2 revenue in the range of $50M to $60M vs. a consensus of $61.08M and non-GAAP EPS of $(0.46) to $(0.39) vs. a $(0.47) consensus.
Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, ARLO is withdrawing full year guidance.
