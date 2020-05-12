Uber (UBER +4.2% ) is aggressively pursuing GrubHub (GRUB +24.4% ), according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company approached GrubHub earlier this year and talks are still going on with an offer on the table.

Consolidation within the online food delivery sector has been highly-anticipated this year, with DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM) also in the speculation mix. Underlying the discussions is the impact of a huge surge in demand and costs amid the pandemic.

