Lydall +28% as Q1 earnings easily beat estimates

May 12, 2020 11:22 AM ETLydall, Inc. (LDL)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lydall (LDL +28.3%) says that despite substantial headwinds in the quarter, the company delivered sequential margin expansion and strong cash flow, and enhanced liquidity.
  • Sales decreased 8% Y/Y, to $200.5M, primarily due to the effects of COVID-19, organically sales were down 5.7%
  • The company says that even with the effects of the pandemic, sales in the Performance Materials segment increased by 1.0% to $65.2M, offset by lower sales in the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment, and to a lesser extent the Technical Nonwovens segment.
  • Gross margin was marginally down by 10bps to 19.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 61% sequentially to $20M, despite headwinds related to COVID-19.
  • Previously: Lydall EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (May 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.