Lydall +28% as Q1 earnings easily beat estimates
May 12, 2020 11:22 AM ETLydall, Inc. (LDL)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Lydall (LDL +28.3%) says that despite substantial headwinds in the quarter, the company delivered sequential margin expansion and strong cash flow, and enhanced liquidity.
- Sales decreased 8% Y/Y, to $200.5M, primarily due to the effects of COVID-19, organically sales were down 5.7%
- The company says that even with the effects of the pandemic, sales in the Performance Materials segment increased by 1.0% to $65.2M, offset by lower sales in the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment, and to a lesser extent the Technical Nonwovens segment.
- Gross margin was marginally down by 10bps to 19.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved 61% sequentially to $20M, despite headwinds related to COVID-19.
