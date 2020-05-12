Last night, Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown appeared on CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer.

Brown says the global shift to remote work during the coronavirus pandemic is now mainstream and here to stay.

The exec says Upwork bounced back with record website visitors in late April.

Upwork's larger hiring partners include Microsoft, Nasdaq, and Glassdoor.

