Boeing (BA +0.2% ) says it recorded zero orders for the second time this year in April and customers canceled another 108 orders for the grounded 737 MAX, further whittling down the company's backlog of planes.

The company says it delivered just six planes last month, bringing the YTD total to 56, down 67% from a year earlier.

The 737 MAX cancellations were from customers including China Development Bank Financial Leasing and General Electric's GECAS aircraft leasing unit.

The additional cancellations coupled with Boeing's removal of some orders from its firm order tally pushed the company’s backlog down to 4,834 planes - its smallest since 2013 - after reporting last month it had unfilled orders of 5,049 planes.