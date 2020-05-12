Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) confirms that it terminated CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian and COO Jian Liuhe after an internal investigation into sales practices.

In addition, the company has placed six other employees, who were involved in or had the knowledge of the fabricated transactions, on suspension or leave.

Luckin Coffee says it has been cooperating with and responding to inquiries from regulatory agencies in both the U.S. and China.

Jinyi Guo has been named the acting CEO.

What that all means for when shares will trade again is uncertain.

Previously: Top execs fired at Luckin Coffee (May 12)

Source: Press Release