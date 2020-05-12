HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) has completed the sale of some of its interest in the Huawei Marine Networks joint venture, a move to help delever.

It held a 30% stake in HMN (part of an overall 49% holding) through an indirect subsidiary in which it holds a 73% equity interest, and has sold it to Hengtong Optic-Electric.

The interest was sold for $85M; after taxes and transaction fees, HC2's part of the net proceeds will be used to redeem more than $50M of its 11.5% senior secured notes, at a redemption price of 104.5% of principal amount in June 2020.

The remaining 19% interest will be held subject to a two-year put option.

“After the redemption of debt from the proceeds of the HMN sale, we will have reduced the principal outstanding on our 11.5% Notes by approximately $130 million thus far in 2020, which will enable us to save $15 million in annual interest expense," says HC2 CEO Philip Falcone.