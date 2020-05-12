Ring Energy (REI +10.0% ) Q1 net income included a pre-tax unrealized gain on derivatives of $47.1M and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation; says adjusted EPS of $0.11

Oil sales volume increased to 5.3% Y/Y to 855,603 barrels, (included Wishbone Assets), and gas sales volume jumped 93% to 765,551 Mcf

Average commodity prices was $45.16/bbl of oil and $1.22/Mcf of natural gas, compared to $50.31/bbl of oil and $2.32/Mcf of natural gas for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Lease operating expenses was $12.45/boe, equaling 30.9% of the quarter’s revenue and 4.8% Y/Y decrease.

Cash provided by operating activities remained almost unchanged at ~$23M; adjusted EBITDA increased to $28M from $24M

Announces additional cuts to capital expenditure budget for 2020 and estimate it to be between $25M-$27M.

