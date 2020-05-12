A lack of financing for buyers of Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) refineries could extend delays in the sale process, Reuters reports.

Petrobras, which already had extended the deadline for delivery of binding offers from early April to early June following the plunge in oil prices, were given additional 30-60 days, according to the report.

The groups interested in acquiring the refineries now face tougher financing conditions for their bids, which may be worth a combined $10B-plus.

United Arab Emirates' sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, China's Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), and a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Cosan Ltd. (NYSE:CZZ) presented non-binding offers in the first phase of the sale process.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was in talks to join a bidder group earlier in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Reuters reports.