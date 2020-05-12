YPF (YPF +8.0% ) reported Q1 net earnings of 6.3B pesos, compared with a net loss of 8.2B pesos in Q1 2019.

Revenues grew 33.4% to 174.7B pesos.

Operating income was up 39% to 14.8B pesos, and adjusted EBITDA was 31% higher to 52.2B pesos

Total hydrocarbon production increased ~5% to 510.3 Kboed, average crude oil processed was 275.4 Kbbld, 2.4% higher, while refinery processing levels were 86.2%.

YPF announced salary cuts of between 10% and 25% that are expected to last for several months until the impact of the coronavirus begins to subside.

Previously: YPF Sociedad Anónima EPS beats by ARS1.99, misses on revenue (May 11)