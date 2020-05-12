BHP (BHP -0.4% ) plans to stick with its capital allocation framework despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Mike Henry says.

Speaking at a Bank of America virtual presentation, Henry said the framework - introduced in 2016 - had helped the company "drive high quality returns and growth, so it's not going anywhere."

BHP said last month that FY 2021 spending would be lower than its original guidance of $8B due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Henry also said BHP is on track to cut spending on overheads by more than $500M by 2021.

Separately, the company said it completed its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan Iron & Steel and would consider using blockchain for such deals in the future.

The sale of a capesize vessel of lump and fines worth nearly 100M yuan ($14.1M) shows the Chinese currency is making further inroads in iron ore trading.