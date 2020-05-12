Navigator Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2020 5:35 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)NVGSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.34M (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVGS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.