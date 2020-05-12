Gran Tierra Energy (GTE -12.8% ) Q1 sales fell 33% Y/Y to $86M due to the decreases in production and the Brent oil price

Average production declined 10% sequentially to 29,527 Boe/day as the volumes were impacted by suspended production at the Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks

Posted net loss of $252M, a turnaround from net income $27M on lower revenues and significant unrealized loss on valuation of investments and goodwill impairment

Adjusted EBITDA declined 47% to $35M

Funds flow from operations decreased by 55% to $22M

