Gran Tierra Energy (GTE -12.8%) Q1 sales fell 33% Y/Y to $86M due to the decreases in production and the Brent oil price
Average production declined 10% sequentially to 29,527 Boe/day as the volumes were impacted by suspended production at the Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks
Posted net loss of $252M, a turnaround from net income $27M on lower revenues and significant unrealized loss on valuation of investments and goodwill impairment
Adjusted EBITDA declined 47% to $35M
Funds flow from operations decreased by 55% to $22M
Previously: Gran Tierra EPS of -$0.69 (May 11)