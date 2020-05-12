CenterPoint Energy (CNP -0.9% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $22 price target at Goldman Sachs, citing valuation after the stock's 50% run-up from March lows, with "more limited multiple expansion" in the wake of the gain.

Goldman analyst Insoo Kim says CenterPoint's $1.4B private placement announced last week satisfied the company's equity needs, but he is concerned that the upfront share dilution and the demand impact related to COVID-19 will see the utility's annualized earnings growth rate through 2022 come in below its 5%-7% target range without "additional cost savings initiatives and/or accelerated rate base growth."

CNP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.