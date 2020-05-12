Expanding on a recent trend seen at major tech companies like Facebook, Alphabet and others, which have pushed back the time frame for employees to return to physical offices, some into 2021, Twitter has upped the ante to "forever."

CEO Jack Dorsey, in an email to employees, has just granted the option for staff to work from home indefinitely, even after the pandemic ends, according to Buzzfeed.

The option wouldn't apply to those required to make a physical appearance, like certain maintenance staff, but those for which their jobs can be done remotely, will get the option.