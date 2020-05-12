Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is 5.5% lower today after amending an equity sales agreement to possibly offer up to $1B in shares.

The company had filed in January 2019 to offer up to $1B via at-the-market offerings; it's since sold $652.2M in common stock under that program, and is now registering $652.2M in shares to make $1B available for offer.

Proceeds are earmarked to temporarily repay borrowings under its operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities and its Yen revolver, to acquire properties/businesses, fund development opportunities, and for general purposes.