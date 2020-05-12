MGM Resorts (MGM -1.2% ) Acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the company's plans to reopen casinos during an interview on NBC.

"If our counts stay reasonably low and things don't escalate, we’ll be opening the casinos sometime late this month, first part of June," he stated.

In regard to the Strip, Hornbuckle said Vegas done safely is still Vegas.

On the future of Vegas tourism: "I think over time there's three buckets of folks who come. I think there’s those who will come immediately, irrespective of the health concerns. I think there's a bucket of people that we need to convince that it's safe and it’s still a fun and encouraging and engaging environment. And there's a third bucket of folks who I think will wait and see how this thing plays out and ultimately come and enjoy Las Vegas probably next year. So it will be different, but we still think it will be meaningful, we still think people can come enjoy pools, resorts, fine dining, but we think we can do it in a safe manner."

Video link: NBC News /3rd hour of Today