Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.64M (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tower Semiconductor Heading For A Large Earnings Move