Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.85B (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.

