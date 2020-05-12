WeWork considers HQ sublease - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg sources, WeWork (WE) is considering options for its global HQ in the Chelsea neighborhood.

The cash-strapped company could seek tenants for specific floors or rent out the entire building.

Earlier this year, the SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) company sold its new headquarters, the flagship Lord & Taylor building in midtown, to Amazon.

WeWork has been working on trimming its rent liabilities by attempting revenue-sharing agreements with landlords. To retain renters, WeWork is offering retention-based discounts.

Earlier today, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC that his company had paid April and May rent in more than 80% of its locations.