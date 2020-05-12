Grubhub (GRUB +33.7% ) is seeking 2.15 Uber (UBER +7.1% ) shares for each Grubhub share in a merger, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Uber board is expected to review the latest Grubhub counter proposal,

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives is looking favorably at the potential deal.

"If the two combined, Uber Eats and Grubhub would represent ~55% market share in 3P food delivery (we estimate Grubhub at 24%, Uber Eats at 32%, and Doordash at 35% post 1Q) marking a clear leader in the space; the first time since 4Q17 that a single player controlled more than 50% of the market... While each have respective market strengths, the overlap in diners, restaurants, and markets should create significant cost-saving opportunities, particularly in sales and marketing expenses, but also in technology, and headcount, which can go a long way in alleviating the gross margin pressure driven by the actual cost to deliver meals. But we see opportunity for leverage there too, with a greater footprint within markets, a combined company can better batch orders and save expenses."

Also of note, Ives doesn't rule out a bidding for Grubhub with DoorDash (DOORD) stepping in with an offer.

Previously: Uber makes an offer for GrubHub - WSJ (May 12)