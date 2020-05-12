Thirteen U.S. attorneys general write to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) requesting data on worker infections and deaths plus evidence the company is complying with paid sick leave laws during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, led by Massachusetts AG Maura Healey, asks for a state-by-state breakdown for the worker statistics, including Whole Foods employees.

Amazon's safety standards and worker treatment have led to a wave of strikes, the exit of a prominent AWS engineer, and a television news specials.

In France, Amazon's six warehouses remain closed after a labor complaint led a court to ban non-essential shipments, which Amazon appealed and lost.