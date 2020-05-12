Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), in a presentation, disclosed quarter-to-date retail sales were up 130% y/y, adding to the detail it provided with earnings at the end of April.

With earnings, retail sales were up 120% y/y in the month to date (April), and with the latest presentation from its annual stockholder's meeting, the trend appears to be strengthening into May.

Overstock shares jumped 14%, while online home furnishing competitor Wayfair (NYSE:W) also outperformed the market, up 3%.

Among the highlights, Overstock notes it is hiring, and its blockchain solutions are "solving problems exacerbated by the pandemic"

New customer growth is up 85% YTD