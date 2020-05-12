SPX FLOW slips 6% post Q1 results revenue miss
May 12, 2020 1:13 PM ETSPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW)FLOWBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- SPX FLOW (FLOW -6.7%) reported Q1 revenue decline of 22.5% Y/Y to $289.4M, orders declined by 11.4% Y/Y to $317M; and Backlog was at $517M (-7% Y/Y).
- Food and Beverage sales $137.8M (-20.1% Y/Y); orders $125.2M (-18.2% Y/Y) and Backlog $251.5M (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Industrial $151.7M (-24.5% Y/Y); orders $191.8M (-6.3% Y/Y); and Backlog 265.5M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 187 bps to 34.9%.
- Q1 Segment margin declined by 270 bps to 9.9%; and operating margin declined by 450 bps to 3%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $22M (-45.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 325 bps to 7.6%.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $32.7M for the quarter, compared to cash provided of $21.8M a year ago.
- Company mentions having a strong financial position with increased liquidity following the sale of Power and Energy business, which was completed at the start of Q2.
- Company says currently they are operating with the assumption that revenue will decrease 15%-20% year-over-year.
