Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker says the U.S economy's recover is likely to be uneven and could be reversed if businesses open too soon, triggering a second wave of infections.

The uneven nature of the recovery may pose problems for the banking sector, which is heavily exposed to troubling sectors like commercial real estate, he said during a virtual speech to the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

Because of that, he doesn't think banks should be paying large dividends now.

The crisis spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic is heaping more pressure on sectors that were already under stress, such as agriculture and retail; it will also have a lasting effect on consumer behavior and the overall economy, he added.

“The idea that we’re just going to go back to the way it was, that may be true for some people, but it will not be true for everyone," Harker said.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG