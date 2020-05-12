Amcor (AMCR +6.5% ) posts robust 64% Y/Y increase in Q3 profits to $182M, and net sales was up 36% to $3.1B

The company said it has continued to operate its 250 plants with minimal disruption and has not experienced significant business continuity issues related to accessing raw materials; its operating costs have also not been materially impacted.

Raised adjusted constant currency EPS growth guidance from a previous 7%-10% estimate to 11%-12% for the full year as the business has avoided major problems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecasts Free cash flow (before dividends) of over $1B ~$100M of cash integration costs, equivalent to $300M - $400M after dividends.

