Oppenheimer hikes estimates on United Natural Foods (UNFI +22.1% ) after seeing strong demand reported from Natural Grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market and Hain Celestial.

"We are lifting our Q3 sales forecast to +13% from our +10% estimate in mid-April. This compares with a flattish run rate with Q2. Our Q3 adjusted EBITDA estimate goes to $190M vs. a Street figure of $162M," writes analys Rupesh Parikh.

"We assume a positive N-T bias toward UNFI shares, but remain sidelined over a 12-18 month period given the elevated leverage levels and limited FCF generation," he adds.