While ratings fall throughout the retail sector, Fitch Ratings keeps the default credit rating on Home Depot (HD +0.7% ) at a solid A.

"While Fitch recognizes that the coronavirus pandemic and medium term impacts to economic activity are likely to negatively impact Home Depot's business in the near term, the company possesses significant liquidity and financial flexibility to manage through the dynamic environment and likely improve its market position while remaining close to historical leverage metrics," notes the ratings agency.

Fitch's number crunching on Home Depot: "A 6% comp decline in 2020 could result in EBITDA trending toward $16.0 billion from $18.4 billion in 2019 given fixed-cost deleverage and some incremental expenses related to store cleaning and an expected shift in sales toward e-commerce, which drives shipping expense and labor costs for in-store pickup of merchandise. Assuming comps stabilize in 2021, in line with Fitch's 4.3% U.S. GDP forecast for 2021 and a projected rebound in housing activity, EBITDA could improve to low $17 billion range by 2022."