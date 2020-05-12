U.S. stocks turn mixed as Fauci cautions on reopening too soon

The three major U.S. stock averages are mixed in midafternoon trading as investors weigh comments from infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and speeches by Federal Reserve officials on the expected shape of the recovery once coronavirus-induced lockdowns are lifted.

In a Senate hearing, Fauci warned that reopening businesses too soon, without the proper testing and tracing protocols, could trigger economic setbacks should the coronavirus resurge; the Fed's James Bullard, though, sees Depression-scale recession and accelerating bankruptcies if large portions of the economy are shut down for too long, he said in a virtual discussion.

Other news that may be affecting markets: U.S. consumer prices fell in April by the most on record, and Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation that would place sanctions on China if it doesn't cooperate with a coronavirus investigation.

The Dow slips 0.4% , the S&P 500 declines 0.5% , and the Nasdaq is roughly flat.

Treasurys rise, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 0.68%.

Crude oil climbs 7.0% to $25.82 per barrel; gold rises 0.5% to $1,706.80 per ounce.

Among S&P 500 sectors, materials (+0.2% ) and health care ( +0.1% ) were the only ones in positive territory, while real estate ( -3.0% ) and financials ( -1.4% ) lost the most ground.

The U.S. Dollar Index retreats 0.3% to 99.93.

