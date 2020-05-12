Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.2% ) has out-licensed non-exclusive rights to antiviral remdesivir to India's Jubilant Life Sciences allowing the latter to sell the drug in 127 countries including India.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jubilant may manufacture the med and scale up production.

Gilead previously disclosed that it was in talks with several generic drug firms in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries.