House Democrats release $3T coronavirus relief bill

The legislation includes $1T of relief for state and local governments, a second round of direct payments to Americans, $200B of hazard pay for essential workers facing increased health risks, an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, and $175B in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

Also in the 1,800-page package: measures to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll and subsidies; and a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period to people who lose their employer-sponsored health coverage.

If it passes the Democrat-controlled House, it's likely to face opposition by Republicans in the Senate, who have played down the need to spend more federal funds an a rescue bill now.

The House is expected to vote on the plan on Friday; they also introduced a plan to allow proxy voting on legislation during the COVID-19 crisis.