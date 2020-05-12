Ecopetrol (EC -0.5% ) production will fall to 664K-710K boe/day this year from 735K boe/day in Q1 on weak demand and low prices, executives said on today's earnings conference call.

Q2 and Q3 will be "very hard," CFO Felipe Bayon said, but ~90% of the company's production is profitable at current price levels.

Ecopetrol reported a 95% drop in Q1 net profit to 133B pesos ($34.3M) from 2.745T pesos in the year-earlier period.

The Colombian company cut full-year capital spending guidance to $2.5B-$3B from its original plan for $4.5B-$5.5B, and is curtailing a planned Permian Basin joint venture with Occidental Petroleum, with capex cut to $180M-$200M from $800M originally.

Ecopetrol has seen a modest increase in demand in recent days as economies have reopened, Bayon said, adding the company cContinues exporting to refineries in China and the U.S. and has seen India "reopening for us again."