The Fed will disclose the names of banks borrowing from two emergency lending facilities — the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility and the Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility — on a monthly basis.

It will also disclose by participant the amounts borrowed, interest rate charged, and value of pledged collateral, as well as the overall costs, revenue, and fees for each facility.

During the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed didn't disclose information on which companies were borrowing under emergency programs, thinking the disclosure would deter banks from using them.

"The Federal Reserve remains committed to providing the public and Congress with detailed information about our efforts to support households and businesses during this unprecedented time," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a statement.

