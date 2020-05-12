A survey by Piper Sandler indicates strong sales over the last two weeks for B&G Foods (BGS +9.4% ), Hormel (HRL +1.5% ), Tyson Foods (TSN -0.1% ) and General Mills (GIS +3.2% ).

Analyst Michael Lavery expects the companies to all see some of the sales momentum sustain after the pandemic.

On the economic front, the consumer price report today showed solid price increases in many food categories.