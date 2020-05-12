Impala Asset Management becomes the second investor in a month to go public about efforts to pressure Teck Resources (TECK -0.8% ) into replacing longtime CEO Don Lindsay and divest its energy and coal business.

The firm's letter to Teck's board slams Lindsay for the "destruction of shareholder value" and receiving one of the biggest paychecks in the industry - C$9.2M (US$6.6M), including C$1.64M in salary, in 2019.

Impala alleges four projects - the 2008 acquisition of Fording Canadian Coal Trust, the Neptune terminal expansion in British Columbia, and two ventures in Canada's oil sands - have destroyed more than C$12B in value.

The letter was accompanied by a slide deck that referred to Lindsay's strategy as lacking clear direction, and echoed many of the valuation concerns recently made public by Tribeca Investment Partners.